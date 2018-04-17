Senator Shehu Sani reportedly dumps APC for SDP

Home > News > Politics >

Sources in the APC claimed that the Senator has been working against the party in recent times.

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly has reportedly dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Daily Independent, the Senator, who has been critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, may have pitched his tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Sources in the APC claimed that Sani has not been working in the interest of the party in recent times.

The Senator has been having a running battle with the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai which led to factions in the state's APC chapter.

Murder case

Last Tuesday, the Kaduna Police Command named the lawmaker as a person of interest in a murder case.

Senator Shehu Sani named suspect in murder case play Senator Shehu Sani (Facebook)

Consequently, the state police commissioner, Austin Iwar, wrote to the senator asking him to appear for questioning on April 30, 2018, at the Command Headquarters in Kaduna.

ALSO READ: Senator Senator Shehu Sani says APC and PDP are the same

Reacting to the murder case, Sani accused El-Rufai of pulling the police strings. He alleged that the Governor even wrote to the judge in charge of the case that he is interested in the case.

Pulse contacted Senator Sani over his supposed defection but no response from him as at the time of filing this report.

