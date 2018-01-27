Osun LG poll: Low turnout due to misinformation by oppositions

Home > News > Politics >

Oladitan while speaking with newsmen at the OSIEC Secretariat in Osogbo said he was surprised at the reports of low turnout in some polling stations.

Mr Segun Oladitan, the Chairman of Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) on Saturday said the low turnout at some polling units at the ongoing local government election was due to some misinformation by oppositions.

Oladitan while speaking with newsmen at the OSIEC Secretariat in Osogbo said he was surprised at the reports of low turnout in some polling stations.

He blamed the low turnout to some misinformation being spread by those opposing the election in the state.

He said described the oppositions as “mischief makers’’ saying they had been going around to tell the people that election would not hold.

Oladitan said it was falsehood from the distracters who claimed there was a court order restricting OSIEC from conducting the election.

He expressed delight however that new information reaching him indicated that the electorate were now turning out to vote.

Oladitan said the commission did a lot of sensitisation about the election, which resulted in large turnout of voters in some areas of the state.

On the late arrival of election materials, he said logistics and  human factor were responsible for the late arrival.

But the fact that election materials arrived at their scheduled destination at by 9a.m. was a reasonable time,’’ he said.

