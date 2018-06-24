Oshiomhole sworn in as APC chairman

news

Adams Oshiomhole, the newly-elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s Secretary, Mai Mala Buni have been sworn in.

The convention, which held convention Saturday, June, 23, 2018, stretched into Sunday, June 24, 2018.

According to Punch, the oath was administered to Oshiomhole and Buni by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole has corruption cases against him - PDP alleges