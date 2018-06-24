Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Rabiu Kwankwaso explains why he shunned APC Convention

APC Convention Kwankwaso explains why he shunned event

The convention, which held on Saturday, June 23, 2018, stretched into Sunday, June 24, 2018 due to collation of results.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso has issued a statement explaining why he shunned the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention. play

Kano State former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso has issued a statement explaining why he shunned the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention.

The convention, which held on Saturday, June 23, 2018, stretched into Sunday, June 24, 2018 due to collation of results.

The former Governor in a post on Twitter with the handle, @KwankwasoRM said he chose not to come so he would not embarrassed.

He also said that he took the decision in the interest of peace and unity of APC.

According to Kwankwaso, the former APC chairman, John Oyegun did not accept the results of the ward and Local government elections which his loyalists held in Kano state.

He said “I wish to inform the leadership of the party and the general public that we had wanted to be part of the National Convention but regrettably all the congresses that we conducted at the wards, Local Government Councils and at the State level were not recognized by the outgoing National Executive Council of the party.

“Therefore, I felt that presenting ourselves at such an important event will not be in the overall interest of the entire convention that is assuming we are allowed access into the convention ground.

“Because there are high chances that our presence could create embarrassments and a lot of friction similar or even worse than what occurred in the pavilions of delegations from Imo and Delta States during yesterday’s convention. However, as the new EXCO settles to start the efforts of uniting the party we wish you the very best.”

 

 

 

Congratulates Oshiomhole

Kwankwaso, in his statement, also congratulated the newly elected chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole was confirmed as chairman of the party, following the withdrawal of other contenders.

 

Meanwhile, Senator Dino Melaye has said he is happy that he missed the convention.

The Senator also described it as a joke.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 APC Convention Youths threaten to scatter gathering over impositionbullet
2 APC Convention Adams Oshiomhole elected National Chairmanbullet
3 APC Convention Senator Marafa's supporters denied entrybullet

Related Articles

APC National Convention Delegates patronise local eateries
Adebayo Shittu We are ready to fight for justice in Oyo APC , Minister insists
APC Convention Buhari arrives Eagle Square as collation of votes continue
APC National Convention Security agents stop major clash
In Plateau State Police confirm 11 persons killed in attacks on communities
In Ekiti State APC Convention is a quit notice signal to PDP – Presidency
APC Convention Here's the list of elected executives of governing party

Politics

Here's the list of elected executives of the APC
APC Convention Here's the list of elected executives of governing party
Senator Ita Enang
In Ekiti State APC Convention is a quit notice signal to PDP – Presidency
Imo Youths Urge Tony Nwulu To Run For Imo Governorship In 2019‎
In Imo State Lawmaker, Tony Nwulu donates vehicles to PDP youths, seeks prudence in governance
Governor Yahaya Bello and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other delegates from Kogi and Kwara have been left stranded as men of the Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have taken over stands at the APC National Convention in Abuja.
APC National Convention Security agents stop major clash