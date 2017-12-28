Kogi Governor says 16b was used to clear salary arrears

news

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Wednesday reaffirmed commitment to pay salaries and pension arrears of all genuine workers in the state.

Bello gave the assurance at the APC rally tagged: “Yagba Alive Rally in Support of PMB 2019”, organised by Yagba Federal Constituency at Isanlu Township stadium in Isanlu.

“I am assuring you by the grace of God we shall pay everybody.

“Though there are few pockets of issues why some workers are yet to receive their salaries, but I want to assure you that everybody will be paid by God’s grace.

“I am promising you that as the leader of the youths across the length and breadth of this country, I will not disappoint you.

“When our workers were hungry and not paid as a result of the economic hardships, President Mohammadu Buhari came to our aid by giving us bailouts and Paris Club Refund.

“We have published how we used the first and the second tranche of the Paris Club refund,” Bello said.

According to Bello, N6 billion was released shortly before Christmas as part of the third tranche, but we have to look for another facility of N10 billion which we added, to be able to clear salaries up till Dec. 2017.

By the grace of God, we are going to publish all the accounts, utilization, beneficiaries, including our bank statements, so that you can see how transparent your government is.

The governor expressed appreciation to the people of Yagba constituents for trooping out en mass to welcome him with love and passion, saying “I will not disappoint you”.

Bello also assured the people that he would not interfere or change the results of 2019 elections, stressing that the election would be determined by God and the electorate.

The governor, however, appealed to the people to come out and take advantage of the several empowerment programmes by government and individuals.

“All that we need from you is your total support. We urge you to go and get your PVC, come out en masse in 2019 and vote for PMB.

“All the ongoing projects across the state, especially in Yagba federal constituency, will be completed and by the grace of God more empowerment programmes will come up,” Bello said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all government appointees and political aspirants from Mopamuro, Yagba East and Yagba West Local Government Areas reaffirmed their loyalty to the governor.

The governor earlier visited the Agbana of Isanlu, Aaron Ikuborije, who was represented by the Elegbe of Egbe, Ayodele Irukera.

The royal father commended the governor for the visit and reiterated support of his people to the New Direction Government of the present administration.