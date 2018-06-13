Pulse.ng logo
I refused to earn a salary from day one - Aregbesola

Aregbesola 'I refused to earn a salary from day one', Governor says

The governor said he declined a salary since the state was already taking care of him.

  • Published:
Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola play Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola (Pulse)
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State says he objected against earning a salary from the moment he was sworn in.

The Osun State governor is rounding off an eight year mandate in a few weeks. 

"If the State gives me a car, fuels the car and feeds me, why should I earn a salary? That was my decision", Aregbesola said. 

The governor of the Southwest State has come under plenty of flak for not paying workers their salaries.

In an ongoing media interaction,  Aregbesola said the situation is not as bad as portrayed in the press.

"Level 1-7 are not owed a dime in salaries. Level 8-10 are paid 75% of their salaries. Level 12-17 get 50% of their salaries", he said.

The Governor commended workers for their understanding and promised that things will improve once the federal government pays the state what it is owed in road construction.

Aregbesola 'I've not received a salary since I took office', Osun Governor says

