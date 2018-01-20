Home > News > Politics >

Buhari has justified his first term mandate – Okorocha

Okorocha said this while speaking to journalists at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri on Friday, January 19, 2018.

The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has said that President Buhari has justified his first term mandate.

According to the Governor, the President deserves a second term in office based on his performance.

Okorocha also said that all the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors have agreed that Buhari should run for President in 2019.

According to Punch, the Governor also said “We were in Abuja for three days, holding meetings of the Progressive Governors with the APC leadership. We deliberated on so many issues. First among the very important issues that we discussed, was the issue of Mr. President’s second term bid and it has the endorsement of all the governors of the APC.

“There is the need for him to complete his second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he should go ahead to declare.

“We also deliberated and a unanimous decision was reached that we liaise with the campaign team, to be headed by the Minister of Transportation, Amaechi, as the Director-General.

“The governors also endorsed his (Amaechi’s) reappointment as the Director-General of the campaign team due to his track record ahead of the last election.

“Four years are not enough to show what the President can offer. We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him. The first four years are a very difficult period, and we believe that as things are stabilising, he will take Nigeria to the next level.

“The governors have serious responsibilities. All the governors were asked to put up a team as the campaign council.”

