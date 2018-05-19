Home > News > Politics >

Adetimehin emerges APC chairman in Ondo

Adetimehin emerges APC chairman in Ondo

Adetimehin, who had been in  acting capacity since Mr Isaac Kekemeke, a former chairman, was suspended after  the 2016 governorship election for anti party activities,  got 990 votes out of  the 1,001 votes cast.

Mr  Ade Adetimehin on Saturday in Akure emerged as  the Chairman of  the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports that 36 persons  emerged as members of the  newly constituted APC state executives.

Addressing   party members on behalf of the other executives,  Adetimehin  expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity  to lead the party in  the next four years.

He promised to ensure sanity and discipline in  the state chapter of the party, adding that  his administration would  support the governor in delivering the  dividends of democracy  to the  citizenry.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State  urged  the new executives  to work tirelessly in ensuring that the party achieves success in the 2019 general elections.

Akeredolu also urged  those who lost in the congress to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship.

Mr Matthew Omegara, who led the congress committee, commended  members and other  party faithful for ensuring  a violence-free exercise.

Omegara also said that an  appeal panel  would be  set up by the national leadership of the party to handle any grievance  from Monday

