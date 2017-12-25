2019 Elections :  Nigeria will return to PDP - Uche Secondus

news

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has declared that Nigeria would return to the hands of his party by the next presidential election, in 2019.

He made this bold declaration at the thanksgiving service held on Sunday, in honour of his emergence as the party’s National Chairman on December 9, 2017.

The thanksgiving service which was held at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, had in presence the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his colleagues, as well as many fellow members of the party.

Secondus stated that the PDP is ready and divinely positioned to bear the responsibilities of leading the country.

He said: “We are going according to the plans and purpose of God. This country will be returned to the PDP, whether you like it or not”, and added that there cannot be an otherwise outcome in the next general election because “it is (has been) approved in heaven.”

The National Chairman appreciated the Governor, Nyesom Wike and his colleagues for being instrumental in his assumption of the position, and above all thanked God for his blessings of making his aspirations a reality.

Prince Uche Secondus, who is the newly-elected Chairman of the PDP National Working committee was previously the acting chairman from 2015 to 2016. He has also served twice as the chairman of the Rivers State People’s Democratic Party. He is a businessman, politician and an elder statesman.

Article by Muhammad Adenowo