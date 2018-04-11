Home > News > Local >

Watch footage of Offa bank robbery that claimed over 30 lives

Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 lives

The footage captures the attack on a security post of one of the banks that was robbed.

A video footage of the recent armed robbery attack in Offa, Kwara state, that led to the death of dozens of people, has emerged online.

Although Pulse could not independently verify the authenticity of the video as of the time of this report, the closed-circuit television footage bears the correct time stamp for Thursday, April 5, 2018 when a group of at least 25 armed robbers staged an attack on some commercial banks along Owode Market Area of the town, as well as the police station in the area.

In the video posted on Facebook by News Bytes, the attack on a security post of one of the banks started around 4:41 pm when two robbers appeared at the entrance and shot at two security personnel who appeared to escape unhurt as they ran further into the bank's premises.

The footage started shortly after a woman entered the bank with a little child and passersby on the other side of the road can be seen running for safety when the shootout started.

Even though the official death toll for the incident is nine policemen and eight civilians, reports have indicated between 30 to 50 people died as a result of the attacks.

The robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the Kwara state commissioner of Police, Lawan Ado, seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery attacks.

The Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has also offered N5million to anyone who provides information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in the robbery attacks.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the deployment of three units of Police Mobile Force, high powered police investigation team and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to Kwara. Anti-robbery equipment and 10 crew members were also deployed to the state.

