Senator Dino Melaye asks S/Court to stop his recall process

Kogi senator asks Supreme Court to stop his recall process

Melaye is also seeking an order declaring the petition purportedly presented to INEC for his recall as illegal and unlawful.

Senator Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye

(Pulse)
Senator Dino Melaye has approached the Supreme Court for an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from proceeding with his recall from the Senate.

Melaye, through his lawyer, Mr. Mike Ozekome, filed an appeal before the apex court following a judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal on March 16, 2018, which had given INEC the go-ahead to continue with the recall process.

In the appeal, the lawmaker wants an order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC from commencing or further continuing with his recall process or acting on the purported petition presented to the electoral body by some of his purported constituents.

Senator Dino Melaye

 

Melaye, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District, also asked the Supreme Court to set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal which ordered INEC to commence with the recall process.

He is also seeking an order declaring the petition purportedly presented to INEC for his recall as illegal, unlawful, wrongful, unconstitutional, invalid, null, and void and of no effect whatsoever.

ALSO READ: APC may soon die - Senator Dino Melaye says

Apart from the recall issues, Melaye is also facing criminal conspiracy charges brought against him by the Nigerian Police.

The police had arrested a criminal gang in Kogi who allegedly confessed that they were working for Melaye and other politicians in the state.

The lawmaker has since disowned the criminals and accused the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, of being behind his police ordeal.

