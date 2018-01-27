news

The Army has neutralised seven remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa forest and Northern Borno on Friday in an operation supported by the Air Force.

According to a statement by Brig.-Gen Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations late Friday, troops also destroyed 11 gun trucks and 12 Hilux vehicles during the operation.

Usman said that other terrorists’ equipment destroyed were make-shift accommodation around Camp Zairo, Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs), booby traps and other delaying obstacles and devices.

“In addition, the gallant troops recovered one gun truck, one anti-aircraft gun, one machine gun, a pistol, large quantity of anti-aircraft gun ammunition, a 120mm mortar base Plate and a dane gun,” he said.

Usman added that three canter trucks, two double barrel rifles, 30 bicycles, power generating sets, cylinders, printers, military kits and IED making workshop were also destroyed by troops.

“Unfortunately, two soldiers were wounded during the encounter.`

“The wounded soldiers have since been evacuated by Nigerian Air Force and are responding to treatment,” according to the army spokesman.

He said the GOC 7 Division and Commander, 26 Task Force Brigade, Maj.-Gen. I. M. Yusuf, and Maj.-Gen. I. M. Obot, have visited the troops and commended them on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for a job well done.

Usman urged the people of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states to report any fleeing Boko Haram terrorist seen around their communities.

He also urged them to look out for the wounded terrorists and report to the nearest military or Police location.