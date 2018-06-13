Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Troops kill 23 Boko Haram members, recover weapons in Lake Chad

Boko Haram Troops kill 23 terrorists, recover weapons in Lake Chad

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

  • Published:
Troops kill 23 terrorists, recover weapons in Lake Chad play

Weapons recovered from Boko Haram members in Lake Chad

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian Army say it neutralised 23 Boko Haram  and recovered weapons during its clearance operation in villages in the Lake Chad region.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Tuesday, said many terrorists escaped with gunshot injuries during the encounter with troops on Monday.

He stated that the operation was conducted by troops of  153 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with the support of its Cameroonian Defence Forces counterpart.

ALSO READ: Chibok schoolgirl, Dorcas Yakubu, turns 20 in Boko Haram custody

He listed items recovered during the operation to include six AK 47 rifles, two FN rifles, eight AK 47 rifle magazines, 33 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, one link of 7.62mm NATO and two motorcycles.

He added that the  troops had earlier cleared numerous villages in the Lake Chad region,  including Bulakeisa, Tumbuma Babba, Abbaganaram and Dan Baure, among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Oyo State Government declares June 12 as public holidaybullet
2 Falana 'We won't let FG violate your rights', Lawyer tells Obasanjobullet
3 June 12 Obasanjo apologises to Buhari for missing MKO Abiola's award...bullet

Related Articles

Minna Prison Break 2 death row inmates among 219 that escaped jail
Dorcas Yakubu How 15-year-old Chibok abduction victim became 20-year-old Boko Haram 'wife'
In Niger Six dead, 38 injured in triple suicide bomb attack
Sani Abacha 20 years after the death of the late Head of State, what is his legacy?
Ken Saro-Wiwa 'Hating Abacha is a waste of time', slain writer's daughter says
Codeine Why abuse of the drug is prevalent in the North

Local

APC in Diaspora urges Buhari to consolidate on June 12
MKO Abiola APC in Diaspora urges Buhari to consolidate on June 12
Most politicians seek offices for gain not service - Banire
Muiz Banire APC chieftain says most politicians seek offices for gain not service
President Buhari says corruption, single biggest menace to Africa’s development
Buhari President says corruption, single biggest menace to Africa’s development
President Buhari appoints new heads for federal agencies
Buhari President appoints new heads for federal agencies