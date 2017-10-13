Home > News > Local >

Buhari :  This is what president told Southeast Governors, leaders

Buhari This is what president told Southeast Governors, leaders

Buhari met with Southeast political leaders and Governors. This is what was said at the meeting.

  Published:
President Buhari meets Southeast leaders and Governor at the State House play

President Buhari meets Southeast leaders and Governor at the State House

(Presidency)
President Muhammadu Buhari met with Governors and political leaders from the Southeast region of Nigeria on Friday, October 13, 2017.

The meeting held at the presidential villa in Abuja.

In attendance at this meeting were Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere.

play Buhari meets Southeast leaders (Presidency)

 

Leaders of thought present at the meeting with the president included ministers and the Ohaneze Ndigbo led by its President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

Ministers present at the meeting were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige‎, and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu was also present at this meeting.

Some sections of the Southeast have complained bitterly about being marginalized by the federal government.

Those marginalization complaints have led to violent secessionist agitations in the Southeast—a geopolitical zone that is yet to produce a president since the bloody civil war of the ‘60s.

During this meeting, Buhari pushed back allegations that he doesn’t fancy the Igbos.

play Southeast leaders meet with president at the villa (Presidency)

 

“I gave South-east four substantive ministers in the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Investment, Science and Technology and Labour.

“Seven states in the north got Ministers of State and of the two Ministries headed by your sons, I cannot take any decision on foreign policy and investments without their input,’’ Buhari said.

The president also assured Southeast leaders that his administration is serious about completing infrastructure projects in Igbo land.

Buhari cited the 2nd Niger Bridge, the coastal rail project and the East West road as projects his administration has embarked upon and which it will complete.

He said the federal government will enter into counterpart funding with China in order to see the projects to completion.

The president also said these projects will significantly improve the welfare and economy of people of the Southeast.

play Buhari shares a laugh during meeting with Southeast leaders (Presidency)

 

“I know the Chinese are very competent in handling such projects and we will ensure that we get the money for the projects to take off.

"I want the Southeast to be rest assured that we will deliver all the critical infrastructure projects we promised".

The president also called on Southeast politicians and leaders to support his government’s anti-corruption campaign.

“I want to assure that we are doing our best for the country. If we can stop people from stealing, then there will be more resources to put into projects that will create employment for Nigerians.

ALSO READ: How President Buhari has turned anti-corruption war into a complete joke

“I want to assure you that I came into government with a clear conscience and I will also leave with a clear conscience.

"I thank the delegation for articulating their demands, and I promise that my administration will continue to serve every part of Nigeria".

Buhari also assured his guests that he’ll soon embark on visits to States in the Southeast region.

