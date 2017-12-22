Home > News > Local >

Taraba presents 2018 budget proposal of N96.5bn to legislature

In Taraba Governor Ishaku presents 2018 budget proposal of N96.5bn to legislature

The Speaker of the House, Mr Abel Diah, commended the governor on the level of implementation of the 2017 budget.

  • Published:
Governor Darius Ishaku play

Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku

(rhapsodiaffos)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Thursday presented a budget proposal of N96.5 billion to the state legislature for 2018 fiscal year.

While laying the estimates before the legislators in Jalingo, Ishaku explained that the budget proposal was about 12 per cent lower than the estimate for 2017 when the state budgeted N110.1 billion.

He said that N41.2 billion of the budget proposal was for recurrent expenditure, while the balance of about N45.3 billion was for capital expenditure.

Ishaku, who tagged the proposal as “Budget of Sustainable Growth”, said that the budget would be funded from Internally Generated Revenue of N5.3 billion, Federal Allocation of N31.5 billion and Value Added Tax (VAT) of N9.2 billion.

Other sources include Aids and Grants – N4.8 billion, Refunds from Federal Government of over N30 billion, Domestic Loans of N11.4 billion and
external loans of N4.2 billion.

He appealed to members to process the budget proposal speedily for early passage.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Abel Diah, commended the governor on the level of implementation of the 2017 budget.

He also commended the people-oriented projects carried out by the administration across the state in the outgoing year.

Diah assured the governor of the readiness of the assembly to cooperative with the executive to improve the lots of the people.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Libya Slave Trade Nigerian 'mafia' working with citizens to smuggle...bullet
3 Donald Trump Hello Ibadan, a US Judge born in your city just made...bullet

Related Articles

TY Danjuma Why I built maternity hospital in Taraba
In Taraba Govt records 100% success in 14 rounds of immunisation against polio
In Abuja Residents hail drop in pump price of petrol
Osinbajo Vice President commissions projects in Taraba
Danbaba Suntai Former Taraba state governor to be buried today
EFCC Gunmen leave death note at agency's HQ
Darius Ishaku Late Suntai’s burial now to hold Aug. 19 - Taraba gov.
In Taraba Herdsmen to sue state govt over anti-grazing bill
Danbaba Suntai Taraba to rename airport after deceased Governor
Ishaku Taraba will pay outstanding pensions, gratuities with Paris Club Funds - says gov

Local

NNPC to flood market with petrol to end scarcity
Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrol
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message
Buhari 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message
Fayose calls for Buhari's resignation as Minister of Petroleum over fuel scarcity
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians
APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption