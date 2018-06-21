Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Suicide bomb attack foiled in Borno Army base

Boko Haram 2 female bombers die trying to attack military base

The Borno state police spokesman, Edet Okon, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday in Maiduguri.

  • Published:
The Borno Command of the Nigerian Police Force  said  two female Boko Haram bombers died on Wednesday night while  attempting  to infiltrate 333 Artillery military hangout in Maiduguri. play

Suicide bomber (Illustration)

(pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Borno Command of the Nigerian Police Force  said  two female Boko Haram bombers died on Wednesday night while  attempting  to infiltrate 333 Artillery military hangout in Maiduguri.

Edet Okon, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement released Thursday in Maiduguri.

Okon said that the first bomber was gunned down by soldiers  while trying to buy a ticket to gain entrance into  Mammy market, where soldiers socialise. The soldiers had shot her on suspicion she was a bomber.

“The bomb exploded and killed the first bomber while the  second bomber detonated her IED inside the tricycle.  The driver of the tricycle  fled the scene.

“As a result of the explosions, the two bombers died instantly while fifteen persons were injured and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Meanwhile, the scene of incident has been sanitised by a team of EOD personnel and normalcy has been restored.

ALSO READ: Shekau leads Boko Haram terrorists in prayer to celebrate Eid

“The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu assures members of the public of the commitment of the force to continue to protect lives and properties at all times."

He also urges residents to be extra vigilant and to promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the Police or other security agencies for necessary actions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Herders/Farmers Crisis FG says open grazing is no longer an option for...bullet
2 Abacha FG to sign agreement with US, UK, Jersey to recover $500m lootbullet
3 2018 Budget Buhari finally signs appropriation bill into lawbullet

Related Articles

In Borno Many feared dead as Boko Haram detonates explosives inside military barracks
Boko Haram Shekau leads terrorists in prayer to celebrate Eid
A jihar Borno Akalla mutum 31 suka rasu sakamakon harin kunar bakin wake da aka kai washe garin sallah
In Borno Police, Army fight off attack by Boko Haram terrorists
In Borno 2,043 return home after years in Maiduguri IDP camp
Politics Dangote spends N2 billion to build a village for Internally Displaced Persons in North-East Nigeria
Boko Haram Nigeria not under threat – DHQ

Local

2018 Budget: NASS will address media on Buhari's concerns
2018 Budget NASS will address media on concerns by President Buhari
Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to President Buhari’s comment on the 2018 budget.
Shehu Sani Senator reacts to Buhari’s comment on 2018 budget
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Buhari lacks the capacity to implement the 2018 budget
Buhari PDP says President lacks capacity to implement 2018 Budget
Pulse Opinion: The National Assembly has a N14.5bn question to answer over 2018 budget
Pulse Opinion The National Assembly has a N14.5bn question to answer over 2018 budget