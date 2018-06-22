Soldier kills 13-year-old Fulani schoolboy in Ondo

news

A soldier of the Nigerian Army shot and killed a 13-year-old schoolboy while trying to maintain order in a Fulani community in Ajowa Akoko, in the Akoko North-West local government area of Ondo State.

According to a report by Punch, the yet-to-be identified soldier, attached to the 32 Artilery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, killed the boy, identified as Usman Adamu, and injured one other person, Kadejo Abdullahi, on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

He was one of the team of military officers that had been deployed to the community after a reported clash.

According to the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Ojo Adelegan, the soldier shot Adamu in self-defence because members of the Fulani community had attacked the soldiers when they arrived in the community.

"They used weapons against our men; so, in defence, our men acted. However, we are still investigating the matter," he said.

A source in the town told Punch that trouble started when some members of the Fulani community in the area had a disagreement with one another, leading to the invitation of the soldiers.

He said, "The Fulani people were using their sticks and cutlasses for acrobatic display which later became rowdy. This attracted soldiers to the scene to maintain law and order. It was at the scene that one of the soldiers fired a gun that killed Adamu.

"One other Fulani, Kadejo Abdullahi, had a gunshot injury; but he is receiving medical attention at the Ondo State Specialists Hospital, Ikare Akoko."

1 arrested by police

The Ondo State Police Command has already arrested a certain Adamu Kai in connection to the incident as he was identified as the one who invited the army to the community.

A police statement read, "We have yet to ascertain whether it was a soldier that killed the boy. But there was a fight between two Fulani men; so one Abdullahi Kai invited the soldiers.

"It was in the course of settling the matter that the incident occurred. Kai is with us and investigation has commenced."

The killing is reported to have put the community on edge as residents currently live in fear of a possible reprisal from the Fulani community.