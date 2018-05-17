Home > News > Local >

Police officer kills soldier in Port Harcourt

In Rivers Police officer kills soldier in Port Harcourt

The incident happened during a disagreement in the early hours of Thursday.

  • Published:
Police officer kills soldier in Port Harcourt play

Police officer (illustration)

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force killed a soldier of the Nigerian Army around Kala Police station during a disagreement on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The incident is reported to have resulted into panic in the area as residents fear a confrontation between both security forces will happen.

According to a report by Vanguard, Rivers Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed, confirmed the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

"It is very unfortunate, but it is not true that soldiers are chasing police," he said.

Police officers have reportedly deserted the Rumuekani Police Station, Ada George Road, Obia Akpor locality of Port Harcourt metropolis in anticipation of a reprisal from Army officers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Big Embarrassment Police IG, Idris fumbles, struggles to read speechbullet
2 Pulse Opinion Let’s unpack IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ momentbullet
3 2018 Budget Senate passes appropriation bill 5 months latebullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Soldiers rescue 53 hostages, kill 15 terrorists
Trending Photo Twitter is loving this picture of a Nigerian soldier
Tukur Buratai Army Chief says security situation in the country is under control
Boko Haram Soldiers rescue old man, kill 2 terrorists in Borno
Ganduje Governor resolves Kano House of Assembly impeachment crisis
In Kaduna Bandits kidnap over 100 people in 4 days, demand ransoms
Abdullahi Ata Nobody can remove me but God, says Kano's embattled Speaker
In Kano Police shut down House of Assembly to stop impeachment

Local

Old suicide bomber kills three CJTF members in Borno attack
Boko Haram Old suicide bomber kills 3 CJTF members in Borno attack
Soldiers rescue 53 Boko Haram hostages, kill 15 terrorists
Boko Haram Soldiers rescue 53 hostages, kill 15 terrorists
7 preventive tips to protect you from Ebola
Ebola 7 preventive tips to protect you from the virus
ASP Cordelia Nwawe, Akwa Ibom PPRO
In Sokoto Police confirm killing of 3 cops, kidnapping of Syrian national