Police officer kills soldier in Port Harcourt

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force killed a soldier of the Nigerian Army around Kala Police station during a disagreement on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The incident is reported to have resulted into panic in the area as residents fear a confrontation between both security forces will happen.

According to a report by Vanguard, Rivers Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed, confirmed the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

"It is very unfortunate, but it is not true that soldiers are chasing police," he said.

Police officers have reportedly deserted the Rumuekani Police Station, Ada George Road, Obia Akpor locality of Port Harcourt metropolis in anticipation of a reprisal from Army officers.