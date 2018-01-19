Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.
Sultan exonerates Miyetti Allah from killings in Benue
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) is not responsible for the wave of killings by herdsmen across the country, according to the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.
AfDB pulled Nigeria out of recession, says Adesina
The African Development Bank (AfDB) yesterday said its $1 billion emergency lifeline approval support to Nigeria last year was what helped to pull the country out of recession, the country’s worst economic crisis in more than a decade.
Reps finally pass PIGB, Dogara urges Buhari to assent to bill
The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), which provides for the governance and institutional framework for the petroleum industry and for other related matters.
My election, will of Nigerian People – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has formally reacted to the release of the 2019 election timetable and schedule of activities by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, warning actors in the political space against a resort to violence in an attempt to sway electoral support, or in the event that they are rejected at the polls.
Herdsmen killings: We have no control over any Fulani man – Sultan
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has exonerated Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria of any culpability in the recent killings of farmers in some parts of the country by suspected Fulani herdsmen.
Passage of PIGB’ll curb future fuel scarcity - Saraki
Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said, yesterday, that the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, PIGB, by the House of Representatives would help curb the problem of fuel scarcity in the country.
Osinbajo, nine govs on panel to end killings by herdsmen
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is chairing a committee comprising nine state governors to end the killings by herdsmen in parts of the country.
Ekwueme’s funeral rites begin today
The final funeral rites for former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme will begin in Lagos on Friday (today).
Nasarawa school principal, teachers suspended for beating students
The Principal of Government Science Secondary School, Nassarawa-Eggon, and three other officials have been suspended for one month for meting out corporal punishment to some students.
NEC Constitutes Committee to Tackle Conflict Between Herdsmen and Farmers
The National Economic Council rose from its first meeting this year in the State House, Abuja, thursday and announced that it has set up a committee to address the protracted conflicts and bloodletting between herdsmen and farmers in the country.
Petroleum Bill Now Ready for Buhari to Sign, Says Dogara
With the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, the Speaker of the House Hon. Yakubu Dogara thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sign into law the legislation passed by the National Assembly.
Court Refuses to Vacate Order Proscribing IPOB
A Federal High Court in Abuja has refused to vacate its earlier order proscribing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and designating it a terrorist organisation.
Oil rally fuels optimism for new financing deals
Crude oil prices yesterday came a short crawl away from $70 per barrel fuelling optimism that abandoned oil assets may soon come on stream as financial institutions demonstrate renewed appetite to refinance loans and lend to the sector.
PIGB passage without other aspects can’t attract patient capital– analysts
The passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) by the Nigerian House of Representatives signals a positive change in the governance of Nigeria’s beleaguered oil sector but without passage of the three other bills, Nigeria may yet not fully reap the rewards of an effective oil sector, analysts say.
Banks’ share of NSE 30 dividends to rise on stronger earnings
Banks are set to increase their share of the NSE 30 Index’s dividends this year as consistent earnings growth could see them consolidate their position among the 30 largest listed firms on the stock market.