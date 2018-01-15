Home > News > Local >

President meets Saraki, Dogara behind closed doors in Aso Rock

Muhammadu Buhari President meets Saraki, Dogara behind closed doors in Aso Rock

This information is posted on twitter account of the Presidency Nigeria; @NGRPresident on Sunday in Abuja.

  • Published:
President felicitates with Eleganza Boss, Rasaq Okoya at 78 play

President Muhammadu Buhari
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met, behind closed doors, with the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This information is posted on twitter account of the Presidency Nigeria; @NGRPresident on Sunday in Abuja.

The post read: “President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with Senate President and the speaker Yakubu Dogara.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which was still on as of the time of filing this report, might be deliberating on national issues including the recent killings reported in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Rivers.

President Buhari had condemned the reported killings in Benue and ordered the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act for prosecution.

The President, had on Jan. 2, expressed shock and outrage at reports of killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers, and the traditional ruler of Numana, Kaduna State, the Etum Numana, Dr Gambo Makama, and his wife.

The traditional ruler and his wife were killed in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the New Year, while 10 villagers were reported killed at Dangaji and Ungwan Gajere villages, both in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state on Friday night by suspected gunmen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
2 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
3 Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore runs from his office over N100M lawsuitbullet

Related Articles

Herdsmen Crisis Ortom, Benue elders reject Buhari's plan for cattle colonies
Armed Forces Remembrance Day Buhari honours military at wreath laying ceremony
Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisis
Herdsmen Crisis Buhari to meet Benue gov, lawmakers, traditional rulers today
Tunde Bakare Pastor says Buhari was informed of herdsmen attacks 18 months ago
Samuel Ortom I told Osinbajo that Fulani herdsmen were planning to attack – Benue Governor says
Kaduna Herdsmen Attack Senator Shehu Sani condemns killing of 10 people in Birnin Gwari LG
Benue Attacks FG cautions against incendiary comments, pictures

Local

Association says Nigeria earned N144B exporting cashew in 2017
Cashew Association says Nigeria earned N144.7b from exports in 2017
Saraki, Dogara seek enhanced welfare for military
Armed Forces Remembrance Day Saraki, Dogara seek enhanced welfare for military
Plateau Governor, Lalong apologises over anti grazing law comment
In Plateau 1 killed, another injured in attack on community
Nigerian prison (Photo used for illustrative purposes alone)
In Kaduna 450 inmates regain freedom to decongest prison