President Buhari reveals focus for 2018 (it's not security)

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that his administration's focus for the new year will be infrastructure which will bolster the progress of the country.

The president made this disclosure on his official Twitter account (@MBuhari) on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, as he told Nigerians to expect development in the form of roads, railway projects and power.

In light of the recent spate of violent killings in the country, especially the series of carnage allegedly orchestrated by herdsmen, the president also noted that security will remain a priority for his administration.

He posted, "Our focus in 2018 is infrastructure: roads, our railway projects, power, and airport concessions. We will intensify our efforts, and you will see progress. In this regard we are very grateful for what the Chinese are doing to support us, in financial and technical ways.

Security will also continue to be a priority. We have increased the deployment of security forces, to halt the attacks by herdsmen on communities, and bring to an end the sorrow and hardships that vulnerable communities have had to endure.

On the economy I'm pleased with the progress we're making, the stable Naira, falling inflation, rising external reserves, rising harvests, an improving business environment as demonstrated by our rise in the World Bank's Doing Business Index, and growing manufacturer confidence."

ALSO READ: 5 Buhari tweets from 2015 that have backfired

Buhari's reelection status

While the president has refused to officially declare his intention to seek reelection in 2019, he has flirted around the topic in recent months.

While meeting with the Nigerian community in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire in November 2017, the president explained that he was accompanied to the meeting by two state governors because it will "be another vote for me in the future."

Also, while speaking during a two-day visit to Kano State a week later, the president said he's confident of winning reelection particularly due to the crowd turnout.

"I am overwhelmed by the sea of people I see, and by what I see today, if elections are contested I will no doubt win it," he said.