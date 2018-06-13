Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari appoints new heads for federal agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new heads for two federal agencies and tenure renewal of six others.

In a statement, Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said the president approved the appointments on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Adekunle, Dr Ali Adamu was appointed Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) in Gombe State for a period of four years with effect from May 25, 2018.

While Dr Yaya Baba Adamu was appointed the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, Nasarrawa State for a period of four years with effect from April 1, 2018

The President also approved the appointment of Ambassador Yahaya Lawal as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations with effect from April 1, 2018.

The six appointments that were renewed for the second and final tenure include Dr Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, with effect from July 24, 2018.

Dr Jafaru Alunua Momoh, Chief Medical Director of National Hospital Abuja, with effect from July 5, 2018.

Others are Dr Nwadinigwe Uwatoronye, Medical Director, National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu State, with effect, from May 30, 2018

Prof. Eli Jidere Bala, Director General of Energy Commission of Nigeria, for a final term of five years with effect from May 6, 2018.

ALSO READ: Falana says Buhari right about June 12 declaration

Dr Mohammed Jibrin, Director General of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), with effect from April 9, 2018.

And Prof. Mohammed Haruna, Executive Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), for a final term of five years with effect from 3rd April 3, 2018.

The President enjoined the appointees to live up to the high expectations of the public for prompt, conscientious and selfless service at all times.

He also urged them to regard public offices as trust that should not be betrayed.

