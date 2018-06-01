Home > News > Local >

'Policeman aiming Fayemi shoots ex-lawmaker Bamidele in Ekiti'

In Ekiti Policeman allegedly shoots ex-lawmaker Opeyemi Bamidele in 'attack aimed at Fayemi'

The shooting is being blamed on accidental discharge but the APC chairman in Ekiti, Jide Awe, insisted that Fayemi was the target.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Opeyemi Bamidele, was on Friday, June 1, shot in Ekiti State allegedly by a mobile policeman.

Bamidele and two other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were victims of the gunshot allegedly aimed at Kayode Fayemi, a governorship aspirant in the state.

The incident occurred in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Friday, June 1, 2018, during Fayemi's take-off campaign.

One person - not Bamidele - was said to have died in the incident.

Fayemi escapes gun shot allegedly fired by policeman in Ekiti play Ekiti governorship aspirant, Kayode Fayemi (Pulse)

Accidental discharge

The shooting was said to be as a result of an accidental discharge but the state APC Chairman, Mr Jide Awe, who spoke to Channels Television, insisted that it was an attack targeted at Fayemi.

"When he shot at the crowd, I believe sincerely that he (the police) aimed at Dr Kayode Fayemi but narrowly, he (Fayemi) was pushed by somebody walking behind him," Awe was quoted as saying.

"Opeyemi Bamidele was equally very near him and the shot hit him. But I can say authoritatively that he’s not badly hit, and he is recovering as we are talking."

The Police authorities in the state have also confirmed the incident and stated that the investigations have begun into the shooting.

play The mobile policeman who allegedly carried out the 'attack' was beaten mercilessly by an angry mob (Twitter)

 

The incident comes two days after Fayemi, who was the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, tendered his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

ALSO READ: Fayemi picks 74-year-old Egbeyemi as deputy for Ekiti election

The one-time Ekiti governor had won the rescheduled May 12 APC primary election in the state.

