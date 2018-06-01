'Policeman aiming Fayemi shoots ex-lawmaker Bamidele in Ekiti'

news

A former member of the House of Representatives, Opeyemi Bamidele , was on Friday, June 1, shot in Ekiti State allegedly by a mobile policeman.

Bamidele and two other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were victims of the gunshot allegedly aimed at Kayode Fayemi, a governorship aspirant in the state.

The incident occurred in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Friday, June 1, 2018, during Fayemi's take-off campaign.

One person - not Bamidele - was said to have died in the incident.

Accidental discharge

The shooting was said to be as a result of an accidental discharge but the state APC Chairman, Mr Jide Awe, who spoke to Channels Television, insisted that it was an attack targeted at Fayemi.

"When he shot at the crowd, I believe sincerely that he (the police) aimed at Dr Kayode Fayemi but narrowly, he (Fayemi) was pushed by somebody walking behind him," Awe was quoted as saying.

"Opeyemi Bamidele was equally very near him and the shot hit him. But I can say authoritatively that he’s not badly hit, and he is recovering as we are talking."

The Police authorities in the state have also confirmed the incident and stated that the investigations have begun into the shooting.

The incident comes two days after Fayemi, who was the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, tendered his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The one-time Ekiti governor had won the rescheduled May 12 APC primary election in the state.