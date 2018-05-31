Home > News > Politics >

Fayemi picks 74-year-old Egbeyemi as deputy for Ekiti election

Fayemi Ex-minister picks 74-year-old Egbeyemi as deputy for Ekiti election

The APC considered Egbeyemi the best fit to contest the July 14 election alongside Fayemi.

  • Published:
Fayemi picks 74-year-old Egbeyemi as deputy for Ekiti election play Dr Kayode Fayemi (PUNCH )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former minister, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will contest for the Ekiti state gubernatorial election in July with former chairman of Ado-Ekiti local government area, Chief Adebisi Egbeyemi, as his running mate.

The All Progressives' Congress (APC) announced the nomination of the 74-year-old on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, after party leaders met in the state capital.

According to a statement signed by Wole Olujobi on behalf of the JKF Campaign Office, the party considered Egbeyemi the best fit to contest the July 14 election alongside Fayemi.

Egbeyemi was born in 1944 and is a former Commissioner of Education (1991-1992) and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General (2002-2003).

Fayemi resigns as minister

Dr Fayemi resigned as the Minister of Mines and Steel Development on Wednesday, May 30, weeks after he won the APC's primary election to contest in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Fayemi was Ekiti state governor between 2010 and 2014 before he was defeated by Ayodele Fayose during his re-election attempt.

The July 14 election is expected to be a straight battle between Fayemi and and Fayose's deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) who has chosen Deji Ogunsakin as his running mate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye All the drama when Dino ‘decamped from APC to PDP'bullet
2 Fayemi Buhari's minister finally resignsbullet
3 Kayode Fayemi Minister wins Ekiti APC governorship ticketbullet

Related Articles

Fayemi Buhari's minister finally resigns
Dayo Adeyeye Ex-PDP spokesman dumps opposition party for APC
In Ekiti Lawmakers hold sitting under a bridge
Fayose Governor says Fayemi will be disgraced
Fayose Governor sponsoring lawsuit against Fayemi – APC
Kayode Fayemi APC accuses Fayose of planning to cause chaos in the party
Buhari APC will be disgraced in Ekiti, Fayose tells President
Fayose Governor says Ekiti people will resist APC rigging

Politics

How Senator Dino Melaye 'defected' to PDP during plenary
Melaye Kogi lawmaker says APC senators are snakes
#THERACE: Registered Political Parties In Nigeria
INEC 7 parties to contest in Oyo constituency by-election
Adams Jagaba
Adams Jagaba House of Reps member dumps APC for PDP
How Senator Dino Melaye 'defected' to PDP during plenary
Dino Melaye How senator 'defected' to PDP during plenary