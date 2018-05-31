Fayemi picks 74-year-old Egbeyemi as deputy for Ekiti election

news

Former minister, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will contest for the Ekiti state gubernatorial election in July with former chairman of Ado-Ekiti local government area, Chief Adebisi Egbeyemi, as his running mate.

The All Progressives' Congress (APC) announced the nomination of the 74-year-old on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, after party leaders met in the state capital.

According to a statement signed by Wole Olujobi on behalf of the JKF Campaign Office, the party considered Egbeyemi the best fit to contest the July 14 election alongside Fayemi.

Egbeyemi was born in 1944 and is a former Commissioner of Education (1991-1992) and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General (2002-2003).

Fayemi resigns as minister

Dr Fayemi resigned as the Minister of Mines and Steel Development on Wednesday, May 30, weeks after he won the APC's primary election to contest in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Fayemi was Ekiti state governor between 2010 and 2014 before he was defeated by Ayodele Fayose during his re-election attempt.

The July 14 election is expected to be a straight battle between Fayemi and and Fayose's deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) who has chosen Deji Ogunsakin as his running mate.