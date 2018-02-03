Home > News > Local >

Police arrest 3 suspects after trailing stolen vehicle to Abia

The command's Spokesman, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.

The Nigerian Police, Enugu State Command, have arrested three suspects over a stolen vehicle after they were trailed for three months to Abia.

Amaraizu said that the feat was achieved by police operatives of the New Haven Division in Enugu.

The spokesman said that the suspects were nabbed after the police followed a clue gathered through intelligence report.

According to him, the three suspects are now helping the police in their investigations in connection with the alleged crime committed.

It was gathered that suspects allegedly, on Nov. 1, 2017, snatched and stole a Toyota Sienna car with registration Number LND 388 AS at gun point from the owner at Nnaji Park axis of New Haven in Enugu.

“The suspects escaped to an unknown destination but never knew that police operatives had been on their trail,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the vehicle had been recovered from the suspects.

According to him, full scale investigations have commenced into the incident and also on the nefarious activities of the suspects.

