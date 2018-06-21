PDP criticises Buhari over comments on 2018 budget

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Buhari lacks the capacity to implement the 2018 budget.

The PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said this in Abuja on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

The President signed the 2018 budget on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.

He however expressed dissatisfaction following alterations made by the legislature, stating that it will drastically affect the executives' policies and projects.

Buhari rubbishes Nigeria

According to Punch, the PDP said that the President’s comment about the changes made by the lawmakers has rubbished Nigeria before international investors.

Ologbondiyan said “President Buhari, in picking holes on items that would directly impact on economic productivity, infrastructural advancement, rural development as well as those that would provide urgent palliatives to the plight of Nigerians, shows his aversion to developmental economy as well as insensitivity to the welfare of our citizens.

“In fact, President Buhari, in his comments on the budget has further de-marketed our economy before international investors, thereby worsening our woes as a nation.

“How on earth can a President, if indeed he loves the people, quarrel over budgetary items seeking to cushion the biting effect of the economic recession, particularly for the poor, who are the direct victims of the harsh policies of his incompetent administration?

“Furthermore, President Buhari’s resort to blaming the National Assembly for his inability to exert himself as a leader and ensure smooth implementation of the budget, further shows that he cares little about the actual needs of the people, having holed himself up in the comfort, security and pleasures of the Presidential Villa.”