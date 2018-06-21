Pulse.ng logo
PDP criticises Buhari over comments on 2018 budget

Buhari PDP says President lacks capacity to implement 2018 Budget

The PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said this in Abuja on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Buhari lacks the capacity to implement the 2018 budget play

The 2018 budget has been recorded as the longest budget in the history of Nigeria to be passed by legislative and signed into law by the President.

(The Trent)
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Buhari lacks the capacity to implement the 2018 budget.

The President signed the 2018 budget on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.

He however expressed dissatisfaction following alterations made by the legislature, stating that it will drastically affect the executives' policies and projects.

Buhari rubbishes Nigeria

According to Punch, the PDP said that the President’s comment about the changes made by the lawmakers has rubbished Nigeria before international investors.

Ologbondiyan  said “President Buhari, in picking holes on items that would directly impact on economic productivity, infrastructural advancement, rural development as well as those that would provide urgent palliatives to the plight of Nigerians, shows his aversion to developmental economy as well as insensitivity to the welfare of our citizens.

“In fact, President Buhari, in his comments on the budget has further de-marketed our economy before international investors, thereby worsening our woes as a nation.

“How on earth can a President, if indeed he loves the people, quarrel over budgetary items seeking to cushion the biting effect of the economic recession, particularly for the poor, who are the direct victims of the harsh policies of his incompetent administration?

ALSO READ: What we know about Nigeria's N9.12 Trillion 2018 budget

“Furthermore, President Buhari’s resort to blaming the National Assembly for his inability to exert himself as a leader and ensure smooth implementation of the budget, further shows that he cares little about the actual needs of the people, having holed himself up in the comfort, security and pleasures of the Presidential Villa.”

The president signed the N9.120 trillion bill seven months after he first presented a budget of N8.612 trillion to the lawmakers.

