Buhari finally signs 2018 budget into law

2018 Budget Buhari finally signs appropriations bill into law

The president signed the bill into law a little over a month after it was passed by the National Assembly.

  • Published:
Buhari finally signs 2018 budget into law play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(NAN)
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2018 appropriations bill into law a month after the National Assembly passed it in parliament.

The president signed the N9.120 trillion bill at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, seven months after he presented a budget of N8.612 trillion to lawmakers.

 

The increase in the figure happened after the legislature increased the crude oil benchmark price pegged for the budget from $45 per barrel to $50.5.

The bill was delayed for months due to what lawmakers described as the failure of ministries, departments and agencies to either submit details of their budget proposals or their amendments as requested by Senate committees.

Details later

