Home > News > Local >

Ondo FRSC Sector Commander is dead

FRSC Ondo Sector Commander is dead

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports that  Jack died  on Tuesday after battling with a recurring ailment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Vincent  Jack, the Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission  (FRSC),  is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports that  Jack died  on Tuesday after battling with a recurring ailment.

Mrs Antonia Oni, the spokesperson of the command, confirmed the death   in a telephone interview  with NAN on Wednesday in Akure.

Oni said Jack’s death came as a rude shock to the command and the entire staff of the FRSC in the state.

It is  devastating news. We received it today as  a rude shock. As things stand now, we can’t give details of his death yet.

“But we shall get back to you as soon as we get more details but this is just a sad news for FRSC staff in the state and beyond,” Oni  said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
2 Buhari President describes Obasanjo's letter as "abusive"bullet
3 Buhari President finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youthsbullet

Related Articles

In Ogun State FRSC advises passengers to caution reckless drivers
In Abuja 3 die, 6 sustain injuries in auto crash
Public Disgrace FRSC official caught having car sex with young girl
Yarkufoji Zamfara lawmaker loses 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 2 sisters in car accident
Aye At Work? Taraba State University students killed in Cameroon's Bouba Ndjida National Park
Boboye Oyeyemi No individual, VIPs above traffic laws in FCT, says FRSC
In Niger Police arrest 19 suspects for kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery
Open Office Deadly kidnappers order Rivers chief to surrender bank account or die
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway FRSC rescues crash victims, returns over N2m recovered
In Ondo State FRSC advises passengers to caution reckless drivers

Local

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
Sadique Abubakar Air Force to deploy fighter jets, helicopters to Benue, others – CAS
Senator Melaye now has 3 criminal cases in 3 courts
Melaye Kogi Senator now has 3 criminal cases in 3 courts
Red Cross Society Nigeria
Boko Haram Red Cross re-unites mother, daughter after 4 years
Ministry of health says FG’s ban not based on BBC documentary
Codeine Ministry of health says FG’s ban not based on BBC documentary