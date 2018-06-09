Pulse.ng logo
Ogun government declares June 12 public holiday to honour MKO Abiola

MKO Abiola Ogun government declares June 12 work free day

This is coming after President Buhari announced on June 6, 2018, that the Democracy Day celebrations will hold on June 12 every year.

  Published:
The Ogun state government has declared June 12, 2018, a work free day in honour of Chief MKO Abiola. play

Late Chief MKO Abiola

(Guardian )
The Ogun state government has declared June 12, 2018, a work free day.

This is coming after President Buhari announced on June 6, 2018, that the Democracy Day celebrations will hold on June 12 every year.

The state government in a statement obtained from Punch, said it will dedicate the day to celebrate the national honour conferred on late chief MKO Abiola.

Buhari, in his announcement, also awarded Abiola the highest honour in the nation - Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

The Ogun government’s statement reads: “This year will be no exception as befitting events including a Democracy Walk to be led by the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun have been lined up for the celebration.

“The walk scheduled to take off from the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta at 7am will take participants through major roads in the state capital to the Abiola’s family house at Oke-Ido, Gbagura where prayers will be offered for the martyr.

ALSO READ: Senate asks FG to pay Abiola, Kingibe their entitlement as President, VP

“All government functionaries, activists, civil society organisations, democracy volunteers, civil servants, labour/trade unions, students, market women/men and other stakeholders are invited to participate.”

OBJ refused to honour Abiola

Also, Alhaji Jamiu Abiola, the son of late industrialist and politician, Chief MKO Abiola has revealed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo ignored several pleas which he made to him to honour his father.

Alhaji Jamiu alleged that Obasanjo ignored his pleas because he hated his father.

He said that he is happy that his father’s sacrifice has finally been recognised.

