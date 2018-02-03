Home > News > Local >

NIA DG bars directors from traveling after leaked information

Ahmed Abubakar

(Nigerian Current)
The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Rufai Abubakar, has barred all directors of the agency from travelling out of Abuja after the leakage of sensitive information to the social media.          

SaharaReporters reports that Abubakar, who is unhappy with the development, ordered an investigation into the leakage of the vital information.

It was further reported that the directive barring directors' movement was issued in a memo dated January 19, 2018 and signed by J. Abba on behalf of the DG.

Defence Intelligence Agency headquarters

(Wikipedia)

 

The memo insisted that the leakage of information is "clearly aimed at damaging the agency, misleading the public and ridiculing the government as a whole".

The memo, as reported, also stated the objective of the investigation, which is to unearth the perpetrators and ensure they are punished.

ALSO READ: Buhari appoints Ahmed Abubakar as head of intelligence unit      

"In the light of the foregoing, I am to convey further directive that you should remain in Abuja and not travel without written approval from the DG, NIA, as you may be required to appear before the investigative committee set up for the purpose," the memo stated.                

Abubakar replaced infamous Ayo Oke after the scandal that left the entire country taliking about the millions stashed in a flat in Ikoyi.

