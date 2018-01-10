Home > News > Local >

Buhari appoints Ahmed Abubakar as head of NIA

NIA Buhari appoints Ahmed Abubakar as head of intelligence unit

The new NIA DG iis a retired career Foreign Service officer, who has served as SSA to President on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari appoints Ahmed Abubakar as head of NIA play

President Muhammadu Buhari
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Ahmed Abubakar as the substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The appointment, which was announced by a social media expert, Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim, has stirred several conversation, was made known to the public via Twitter.

All about new NIA Director General

The new Director General is Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, a retired career Foreign Service officer, whom till his appointment served as Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

Buhari appoints Ahmed Abubakar as head of NIA play

Ahmed Abubakar

(Nigerian Current)

 

Abubakar had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

He also briefly served as Senior Adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his appointment as SSAP.

ALSO READ: Buhari set to fire NIA boss

Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano.

He is also fluent in English and Arabic.

His appointment is with immediate effect..

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
2 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling...bullet

Related Articles

Ibrahim Magu Ekpenyong, Oke must be made to face the law – EFCC boss says
Buhari President promises to sanction everyone involved in N13bn Ikoyi loot
Ikoyi Loot Buhari says culprits will be appropriately sanctioned
EFCC Vs DSS What eminent Nigerians are saying about clash
Buhari SERAP asks President to call NIA, DSS to order over clash with EFCC
DSS Agency trains journalists in Plateau on basic security threats
Pulse List 2017 10 biggest corruption stories of the year
Buhari Democracy hindering me from dealing with corrupt Nigerians – President says
DSS, EFCC Clash Sagay asks Magu to report to Buhari

Local

Why is FG playing games with whistle-blowers?
Ikoyi Looy Court reserves judgment in forfeiture of residence until Jan 19
Women beaters to get special court in Lagos
In Lagos Women beaters to get special court in the metropolis
Ortom meets Buhari in Abuja to discuss herdsmen attacks
Ortom We saw the attacks coming - Benue governor
'No young Nigerian should speak only one language', Osinbajo says
Osinbajo 'No young Nigerian should speak only one language'