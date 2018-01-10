The new NIA DG iis a retired career Foreign Service officer, who has served as SSA to President on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Ahmed Abubakar as the substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The appointment, which was announced by a social media expert, Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim, has stirred several conversation, was made known to the public via Twitter.

All about new NIA Director General

The new Director General is Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, a retired career Foreign Service officer, whom till his appointment served as Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

Abubakar had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

He also briefly served as Senior Adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his appointment as SSAP.

Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano.

He is also fluent in English and Arabic.

His appointment is with immediate effect..