NAFDAC: How early morning fire gutted agency's HQ in Abuja

NAFDAC Official speaks to Pulse on early morning inferno at agency's HQ

NAFDAC official speaks on the early morning inferno of the agency's headquarters in Abuja.

  Published:
NAFDAC fire play

Fire guts NAFDAC headquarters, Abuja
The headquarters of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) was gutted by fire early hours of Friday, December 22, 2017.

Located at Zone 7, Abuja, the NAFDAC headquarters shares fence with that of the Federal Road Safety Service.

How the NAFDAC fire started

A NAFDAC official who craved told Pulse that the fire started at about 6.am from the admin department.

The source noted that but for the prompt arrival of Fire Fighters, the entire building would have been consumed by the inferno.

The official could not be ascertained as the cause of the fire as at the time of filing this report.

 “I am authorized to discuss the details of the fire incident with anybody but the little I can say is that the fire started from the admin department,” the source said, pointing at the office on the ground floor of the three-story building.

“I heard it started around 6.am. We don’t know the cause of the fire and the person who can tell you about that just came and left immediately. But, we are suspecting that it’s electrical.

“The fire Service officials came immediately they were alerted if not, the fire would have consumed the whole building by now.”

Activities grounded at NAFDAC HQ

When asked the extent of damage caused by the fire, the source said: “Documents, files and office furniture were destroyed. But no life was lost, that is the most important thing.”

Our correspondent observed that the fire outbreak grounded official activities at the busy NAFDAC headquarters as most workers who arrived this morning soon left for their homes.

