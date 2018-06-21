NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims in Zamfara

news

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said it has, through its 207 Quick Response Group (QRG) in Gusau, successfully rescued three kidnap victims that had been held captive for weeks in Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara.

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the rescue of the victims came after the special forces executed coordinated air and ground operations on armed bandit’s position at Daji Kagara area of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

” The mission, which was conducted by NAF Special Forces personnel, followed human intelligence reports and subsequent confirmation by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, of the hideout of the armed bandits.

“The recently deployed EC-135 helicopter and one of the NAF’s ISR platforms provided the needed air support for the Special Forces to execute the rescue mission,” he said.

According to Adesanya, more coordinated air and ground operations will be executed in the coming weeks towards improving the security situation in the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NAF recently deployed a weaponized EC-135 helicopter to 207 QRG Gusau as part of efforts aimed at intensifying the fight against banditry in Zamfara State and environs.