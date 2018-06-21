Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims in Zamfara

In Zamfara NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims

He said the rescue of the victims came after the special forces executed coordinated air and ground operations on armed bandit’s position at Daji Kagara area of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

  • Published:
NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims in Zamfara play

NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims in Zamfara

(Naija247news)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said it has, through its 207 Quick Response Group (QRG) in Gusau, successfully rescued three kidnap victims that had been held captive for weeks in Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara.

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the rescue of the victims came after the special forces executed coordinated air and ground operations on armed bandit’s position at Daji Kagara area of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

” The mission, which was conducted by NAF Special Forces personnel, followed human intelligence reports and subsequent confirmation by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, of the hideout of the armed bandits.

“The recently deployed EC-135 helicopter and one of the NAF’s ISR platforms provided the needed air support for the Special Forces to execute the rescue mission,” he said.

According to Adesanya, more coordinated air and ground operations will be executed in the coming weeks towards improving the security situation in the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NAF recently deployed a weaponized EC-135 helicopter to 207 QRG Gusau as part of efforts aimed at intensifying the fight against banditry in Zamfara State and environs. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Herders/Farmers Crisis FG says open grazing is no longer an option for...bullet
2 In Borno Many feared dead as Boko Haram detonates explosives inside...bullet
3 2018 Budget Buhari finally signs appropriation bill into lawbullet

Related Articles

Suswam DSS arrests former Governor over Benue killings
Budget 2018 Buhari threw lawmakers under the bus, that's a good thing
Buhari President pays condolence visit to Bauchi days after 8 died from windstorm
Boko Haram 2 female suicide bombers die in foiled bomb attack
2018 Budget NASS will address media on concerns by President Buhari
Shehu Sani Senator reacts to Buhari’s comment on 2018 budget
Buhari PDP says President lacks capacity to implement 2018 Budget
Boko Haram Nigeria not under threat – DHQ
Osinbajo VP tasks Ekiti monarchs on peaceful co-existence

Local

Fasola announces Jalingo-Wukari bridge collapse
Babatunde Fashola Minister announces Jalingo-Wukari bridge collapse
DSS arrests former Governor, Suswam, over Benue killings
Suswam DSS arrests former Governor over Benue killings
Budget 2018: Buhari threw lawmakers under the bus, that's a good thing
Budget 2018 Buhari threw lawmakers under the bus, that's a good thing
Buhari pays condolence visit to Bauchi days after windstorm, fire disasters killed 8
Buhari President pays condolence visit to Bauchi days after 8 died from windstorm