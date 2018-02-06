news

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has airlifted rescued hostages who had been in the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa Forest.

The rescued hostages, including the aged, women as well as children, were airlifted to the 105 Composite Group, Maiduguri by the NAF Agusta 109 helicopter.

A statement made available to Pulse by NAF spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, says the hostages are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Base in Maiduguri, Borno state.

According to Adesanya, the chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar had directed that those with serious medical cases be immediately placed on admission to ensure their care.

ALSO READ: Here's why military and international organisation are exchanging bitter words

“Following concerted efforts by air and ground elements against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest, which led to the capture of Camp Zairo, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has airlifted rescued hostages who had been in the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists,” the statement said.

“The rescued hostages, including the aged, women as well as children, were airlifted to the 105 Composite Group, Maiduguri by the NAF Augusta 109 helicopter.

“At the NAF Base in Maiduguri, the NAF Medical Team, which was on standby, conducted preliminary medical checks on the rescued hostages and also provided them with medical treatment prior to the process of integrating them into the larger society.

“Furthermore, the rescued hostages, who were all looking tired and malnourished after the period of captivity, were fed by the NAF.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed that those with serious medical cases be immediately placed on admission to ensure they were adequately cared for. This is in furtherance of the NAF’s resolute efforts at winning the ‘hearts and minds’ of the locals, as part of an overall campaign strategy.”

Over 300, 000 IDPs have benefited from NAF’s medical outreach programmes, which spread across the entire country.

The NAF said it would continue to airlift the rescued hostages and provide them with the needed initial succor.