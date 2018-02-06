Home > News > Local >

NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest

Boko Haram NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa forest

The hostages were airlifted from Sambisa forest to the 105 Composite Group, Maiduguri in an NAF helicopter.

  • Published:
NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest play

NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest

(NAF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has airlifted rescued hostages who had been in the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa Forest.

The rescued hostages, including the aged, women as well as children, were airlifted to the 105 Composite Group, Maiduguri by the NAF Agusta 109 helicopter.

A statement made available to Pulse by NAF spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, says the hostages are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Base in Maiduguri, Borno state.

NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest play

NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest

(NAF)

 

According to Adesanya, the chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar had directed that those with serious medical cases be immediately placed on admission to ensure their care.

ALSO READ: Here's why military and international organisation are exchanging bitter words

“Following concerted efforts by air and ground elements against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest, which led to the capture of Camp Zairo, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has airlifted rescued hostages who had been in the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists,” the statement said.

NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest play

NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest

(NAF)

 

“The rescued hostages, including the aged, women as well as children, were airlifted to the 105 Composite Group, Maiduguri by the NAF Augusta 109 helicopter. 

“At the NAF Base in Maiduguri, the NAF Medical Team, which was on standby, conducted preliminary medical checks on the rescued hostages and also provided them with medical treatment prior to the process of integrating them into the larger society.

“Furthermore, the rescued hostages, who were all looking tired and malnourished after the period of captivity, were fed by the NAF.

NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest play

NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest

(NAF)

 

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed that those with serious medical cases be immediately placed on admission to ensure they were adequately cared for. This is in furtherance of the NAF’s resolute efforts at winning the ‘hearts and minds’ of the locals, as part of an overall campaign strategy.”

Over 300, 000 IDPs have benefited from NAF’s medical outreach programmes, which spread across the entire country.

NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest play

NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest

(NAF)

 

The NAF said it would continue to airlift the rescued hostages and provide them with the needed initial succor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Unexplained Wealth Orders 2 London houses linked to Saraki up for probebullet
2 Babangida Denial statement was issued by friends – IBB saysbullet
3 Obasanjo Ex-President’s group is not a threat – PDPbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Task force commander tasks troops on vigilance, battle readiness
Boko Haram Cameroonian defence forces join Operation Lafiya Dole
Mansur Dan-Ali Military rescues 30,000 women, children from Boko Haram in 2 years – Minister
In Borno Pupils’ enrolment up in North East after Boko Haram disruption
Agriculture Boko Haram, drought, pests destroy farms in Borno
Boko Haram Terrorists burn man to death in Borno village
In Nigeria Boko Haram kills two as military says group 'defeated'
Kashim Shettima Governor lauds military for crushing Boko Haram
Babangida Here are top 10 quotes from ex-Head of State's advice to Buhari
Boko Haram Nigerian army boasts of complete defeat of terrorists

Local

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said those guilty would be brought to justice.
External Affairs India grateful to Nigeria, Benin for help in recovering missing ship
Police has no right to arrest IBB spokesperson, Afegbua
Afegbua Wanted IBB spokesman decides to turn himself in to police
Buhari has never been accused of corruption - Lauretta Onochie
In Nasarawa Karu agog as Buhari inaugurates international market named after him
Police has no right to arrest IBB spokesperson, Afegbua
Pulse Opinion The police has no right to arrest IBB's spokesperson