Home > News > Local >

Amnesty International and Nigeria exchange bitter words

Amnesty International Here's why military and international organisation are exchanging bitter words

Amnesty International and the Nigerian military are at each other's throats. Here's why.

  • Published:
Here's why military and international organisation are exchanging bitter words play

L-R: Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibik–Eke Ibns; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar

(Channels TV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian military has been accused of bombing civilians, excessive force on a catastrophic scale, human rights violations, destruction of homes of civilians and slow response in tackling communal clashes, by Amnesty International (AI).

In the opening paragraph of its report, AI writes that; “Nigerian authorities’ response to communal violence is totally inadequate, too slow and ineffective, and in some cases unlawful…clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Ondo and Kaduna have resulted in 168 deaths in January 2018 alone”.

1 dead as troops, bandits clash along Benue-Nasarawa border play Soldiers on a drill. They've been accused of deploying disproportionate force by AI (Punch)

 

According to the international crisis group think tank, “On 4 December 2017, Nigeria’s air force sent fighter jets to fire rockets at villages as a “warning” to deter spiralling communal violence, as hundreds of herdsmen attacked at least five villages in Adamawa state to avenge the massacre of up to 51 members of their community, mostly children, the previous month in Kikan”.

Burning homes of civilians

The organization says instead of bombing hoodlums who were fomenting trouble in the Adamawa Numan communities of Lawaru, Dong, Kodomti, Shafaron and Nzuruwei, the military’s air raids took out civilian settlements, leaving scores dead.

“This is unlawful and excessive force on a catastrophic scale. It is yet another tragic example where Nigeria’s armed forces are found applying deadly military tactics to law enforcement situations,” said Osai Ojigho who is Director Amnesty International Nigeria.

Ojigho adds that “hundreds of people lost their lives last year, and the government is still not doing enough to protect communities from these violent clashes. Worse, the killers are getting away with murder”.

'Lies'

But the Nigerian military has referred to AI’s allegations as “unfounded” and a tissue of “lies”.

In a statement sent to Pulse by Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya who is Director of Public Relations and Information in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the military said; “It is very unfortunate that a highly respected international organization such as Amnesty International would make such unfounded allegations.

Troops raid shrine, arrest chief priest play Nigerian soldiers on duty in the Northeast (AFP/File)

 

"At no time has the NAF been involved in settling any “herdsmen-farmers” clash in the Numan general area, as alleged by Amnesty International.

“It is particularly disturbing that an organization of the stature of Amnesty International would believe a ridiculous story that the pilot of an aircraft flying at a high speed would be able to distinguish between a herdsman and a local farmer before deciding which one to “bomb”!

Hoodlums as targets

NAF says its air raid on the day was targeted at hoodlums “mostly dressed in black attires, who appeared armed and who were sighted ransacking and setting a village on fire. In addition, the hoodlums set large portions of farmlands ablaze”.

NAF adds that “the report by Amnesty International is therefore deemed to be unfair, one-sided and apparently aimed at embarrassing the NAF”.

Salil Shetty is the current Secretary General at Amnesty International. While at LSE he studied Social Policy and Planning and graduated with distinction. play Amnesty International boss Rifat Jawaid. His organisation accuses Nigeria of human rights violations (REUTERS/Tomas Bravo)

 

NAF says its intervention ensured the hoodlums didn’t burn down other villages and rustle cattle around Numan. It adds that that the hoodlums even shot at flying military aircraft on the day.

NAF says its raid "was aimed at dispersing the huge crowd and thereby stopping the ongoing carnage. After several low passes, the crowd was undeterred and refused to disperse. Rather, the assailants started firing shots at the aircraft and continued in their dastardly act of burning houses within the settlement.

"The aircraft therefore had to fire shots ahead of the rampaging crowd when it became obvious that they were heading for Numan to inflict further damage. Sequel to the NAF’s intervention, the hoodlums started scattering and fleeing to a nearby bridge".

Retraction

NAF has called for a retraction from AI.

“The report by Amnesty International is therefore deemed to be unfair, one-sided and apparently aimed at embarrassing the NAF.

“Amnesty International should produce credible evidence to substantiate its baseless allegations that NAF air attacks led to the destruction in the villages as well as loss of lives, failing which it should go to the press and retract its allegations”, the NAF statement added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Fulani Herdsmen Presidency tells us something it hasn't told anyone elsebullet
2 In Benue Youths reportedly kill 7 Fulanisbullet
3 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet

Related Articles

Amnesty International Amnesty says Nigerian air force killed 35 people in raids
Politics Nigeria, neighbours in joint operation to finally capture Abubakar Shekau
Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiers
Taner Kilic Turkey detains Amnesty chief after court orders release
Benue Killings Ortom blames Buhari for security failure, suspends 2019 campaign
Islamic Movement Of Nigeria 'UK, US obsessed with Nigeria over insurgency' - Group
Boko Haram 'Nigeria has won the war; but we need to win the battle' - Group
War Against Terrorism Experts laud Nigerian Army’s adherence to rules of engagements
Pulse Opinion Nigeria has a SARS problem that needs to go away
Amnesty International NAF disagree with AI’s report on Numan killings

Local

An elderly Cameroonian, Emila Ayo, is among the influx of people who have fled violence for the safety of Bashu, a remote village in southeast Nigeria
In Nigeria Fear haunts Cameroonians who fled violence
Senate grills IGP Idris over Benue killings
Ibrahim Idris Senate grills IGP over Benue killings
Live updates as Nigeria's ex VP is buried in Anambra
Alex Ekwueme Live updates as Nigeria's ex VP is buried in Anambra
Lagosians are not too pleased with new tariff hike
Lekki Toll Gates Lagosians are not too pleased with new tariff hike