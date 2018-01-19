Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Meet Nigeria’s first female combatant pilots in history

Meet the first female fighter pilots in Nigerian history

  Published:

They are the first since Nigeria's independence in 1960.

(Twitter/NAF)
Two  pilots have made history in Nigeria after becoming the first female fighter pilots in the Nigerian Air Force.

Flying Officers OS Ijelu and GC Nwaogwgwu were awarded their wings at a ceremony in the West African country.

Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said both officers are the first female combatant pilots since Nigeria’s independence. Hence, their achievements made the event a unique one for the country.

“It is the first time in the history of the NAF that female Regular Combatant officers would be decorated with wings as qualified pilots,” CAS said.

The duo are noted to have undergone the same rigorous training process as their male counterpart.

(Twitter/NAF)

“By the end of February therefore, the NAF would have successfully winged 72 pilots. Furthermore, there are an additional 74 pilots that are training to qualify for awards of NAF wings. Out of this number, 64 are training in Nigeria while the remaining 10 are training outside Nigeria,” the CAS said.

All 11 combatant pilots completed a one-year training programme at Westline Aviation in South Africa.

(Twitter/NAF)

