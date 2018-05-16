Home > News > Local >

Millions of Nigerians are not corrupt, Dogara tells Buhari

Speaker Dogara says millions of Nigerians have not bowed their knees to the god of corruption.

  Published:
L-R (front row): Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Patricia Scotland; former South African President, Thabo Mbeki; Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu at the commissioning of the EFCC's new head office in Abuja play Dogara says millions of Nigerians are not corrupt. (Twitter/@NGRPresident)
Speaker Yakubu Dogara says there are millions of Nigerians who have not bowed their knees to the god of corruption.

Dogara stated this at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

President Muhammadu Buhari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha were amongst guests who joined the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, at the event.

”As a representative of history, a prophet cried to God that there was no pure prophet any more, that they had all bent their knees to baal,” he said.

“God replied this prophet that He had reserved in that city thousands who had not bent their knees to baal. There are millions of Nigerians who have not bent their knees to the god of corruption, that fact I must emphasize,” he added.

ALSO READ: Soyinka tells EFCC to jail corrupt ex-presidents

Describing the event as a fulfilment of a long desire added that visiting the former head office of the EFCC for the first time would make people feel the fight against corruption was a joke.

Dogara maintained that it was through the support of the National Assembly that funds were put together to complete the institution.

He admonished the officials of EFCC to be steadfast in their fight against corruption.

”We expect that the officers of the EFCC should be angels, that is not a misplaced expectation, except for the reminder that angel live in heaven, they don’t live in hell,” he said.

”We have the active responsibility, and should take measures to insulate men and the staff of this agency from temptations, that is by ensuring a practical means of engagement and service for them.”

