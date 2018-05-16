Millions of Nigerians are not corrupt, Dogara tells Buhari

news

Speaker Yakubu Dogara says there are millions of Nigerians who have not bowed their knees to the god of corruption.

Dogara stated this at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

President Muhammadu Buhari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha were amongst guests who joined the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, at the event.

”As a representative of history, a prophet cried to God that there was no pure prophet any more, that they had all bent their knees to baal,” he said.

“God replied this prophet that He had reserved in that city thousands who had not bent their knees to baal. There are millions of Nigerians who have not bent their knees to the god of corruption, that fact I must emphasize,” he added.

Describing the event as a fulfilment of a long desire added that visiting the former head office of the EFCC for the first time would make people feel the fight against corruption was a joke.

Dogara maintained that it was through the support of the National Assembly that funds were put together to complete the institution.

He admonished the officials of EFCC to be steadfast in their fight against corruption.

”We expect that the officers of the EFCC should be angels, that is not a misplaced expectation, except for the reminder that angel live in heaven, they don’t live in hell,” he said.

”We have the active responsibility, and should take measures to insulate men and the staff of this agency from temptations, that is by ensuring a practical means of engagement and service for them.”

