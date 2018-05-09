Saraki just promised Magu support in corruption war

news

Twice, Ibrahim Magu has shown up on the floor of the senate for confirmation, twice his confirmation request as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been turned down. But Senate President Bukola Saraki has just assured Magu that he’s got his back.

Speaking with journalists after a tour of the new gleaming headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja, Saraki said he has always been about strengthening institutions and the EFCC won’t be an exception.

“If we are going to build a better society in our country, one of the main things we must tackle is the issue of corruption and how we can do that is by strengthening these institutions,” Saraki said.

“My presence here is to say that whatever we do in our job, the most important thing is that we all represent institutions and we must work and see that it is in the interest of the country.

“So my presence here is, after a building like this where the national assembly has played a great role, it must be my responsibility to see how the money was spent and I can see that that has been done properly and we should continue to work together to see that that goes well for the entire country”.

EFCC hasn't spared Saraki

Saraki has been hounded by anti-corruption agencies since he was elected senate president in 2015, he has been docked for alleged corruption and his name has been splashed across local and international websites, thanks to the media arm of the EFCC.

But Saraki says he has no issues with Magu as a person in spite of his travails.

“If you look at most projects in Abuja, I don’t think any project like this has been well-funded and that shows that despite all the noise you will hear, the national assembly has supported where it matters because this is where it matters and I think we have done that.

“If you look at what has been achieved in the last two and half years in putting this building up and bringing it to completion, I think it is a remarkable achievement. I have a responsibility and a role as the head of the legislature. I have responsibility and my responsibility is beyond whatever issues.

“We might disagree on what those right things are but at the end of the, we must ensure that we build institutions, we support institutions and do what is right and we must continue to do that.

“Unfortunately, I will not be here on Tuesday because I will be sitting and that is why I said I must come and see it. A project as huge as this that the national assembly has supported is worth seeing", the senate president said.

President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo have vowed to keep Magu as EFCC chairman whether the senate confirms him or not.