Looters are opposing Buhari's second term bid - Orji Kalu

A former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu has said that those fighting against President Buhari’s re-election are looters.

Kalu, who alleged that some powerful people want Buhari to fail, said their plans will not come to pass.

The former Governor said this while speaking to supporters of the President in Katsina state.

Buhari has done well

Kalu also said that the President has performed excellently in various sectors of the country.

He said Buhari deserves a second term in office because of the things he has done to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Kalu added that no form of intimidation, criticism or opposition will stop the President from going for another term.

“Buhari deserves re-election not criticism to enable him complete the good work he had began for the country,” he added.

The Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari also slammed Buhari’s critics calling them enemies of democracy.

Kalu, who was in Katsina to rally support for the President’s re-election bid, visited Governor Masari, and the Emirs of Katsina and Daura, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk respectively, The Guardian reports.

Orji Kalu is the acting chairman of the advisory board for the National Movement for the Re-election of President Buhari.

The former Governor is still in court following allegations of N3.b fraud levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).