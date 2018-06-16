Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Looters are opposing Buhari's second term bid - Orji Kalu

Orji Kalu Those fighting Buhari are looters – Ex-Governor

Kalu added that no form of intimidation, criticism or opposition will stop the President from going for another term.

  • Published:
A former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu has said that those fighting against President Buhari’s re-election are looters. play

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu

(NigerianEye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu has said that those fighting against President Buhari’s re-election are looters.

Kalu, who alleged that some powerful people want Buhari to fail, said their plans will not come to pass.

The former Governor said this while speaking to supporters of the President in Katsina state.

Buhari has done well

Kalu also said that the President has performed excellently in various sectors of the country.

He said Buhari deserves a second term in office because of the things he has done to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Kalu added that no form of intimidation, criticism or opposition will stop the President from going for another term.

“Buhari deserves re-election not criticism to enable him complete the good work he had began for the country,” he added.

The Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari also slammed Buhari’s critics calling them enemies of democracy.

ALSO READ: These 25 ex-governors are facing fresh trials for alleged fraud

Kalu, who was in Katsina to rally support for the President’s re-election bid, visited Governor Masari, and the Emirs of Katsina and Daura, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk respectively, The Guardian reports.

Orji Kalu is the acting chairman of the advisory board for the National Movement for the Re-election of President Buhari.

The former Governor is still in court following allegations of N3.b fraud levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Some political pundits have speculated that his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) might be to dodge prosecution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to...bullet
2 Shekau 'I don't know if my son is dead or alive', Boko Haram leader's...bullet
3 Buhari 'Stop glorifying thieves', President tells Nigeriansbullet

Related Articles

Orji Kalu I am a Catholic, I can’t kill anyone – Ex Governor
Buhari President is not done with Nigeria - Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
Nyame 5 other ex-governors facing corruption trials in court
Orji Kalu In PDP we used to kill people – Ex Gov
Orji Kalu PDP reacts to ex-Governor’s allegation of killing
Orji Kalu Ex-Abia State governor visits Ganduje, urges support for Buhari

Local

Offa Robbery: Kwara elders warn Police IG, Idris
Offa Robbery Kwara elders warn Police IG, Idris
A Nigerian Air Force Fighter Jet
Boko Haram NAF fighter jets bomb terrorists' hideout
Muslim group hails President Buhari over imprisonment of ex-Govs Dariye, Nyame
Buhari Muslim group hails President over imprisonment of ex-Govs Dariye, Nyame
Renaming Of UNILAG: My father was more than that – MKO Abiola’s son
Renaming Of UNILAG My father was more than that – MKO Abiola’s son