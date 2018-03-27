Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma

news

Ex Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has hailed retired General Theophilus Danjuma over his recent comments.

Danjuma on Saturday, March 24, 2018, asked Nigerians to defend themselves against killers.

The former minister of defence also said that the security apparatus in Nigeria has been compromised.

According to him, the Nigerian armed forces are no longer neutral.

Speaking on Danjuma’s comment, the former militants leader said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu needs to speak up.

Dokubo also said “I’m so happy with Danjuma’s comment. Few weeks ago, I talked about some of our political elites including Danjuma and he has roared, there is an earthquake, everywhere is unsettled.

“We have to appreciate some of this people that have conquered their fears. He spoke the mind of those who are too afraid to speak.

“This is a challenge to people like Tinubu. How long will you be quiet and eat this ‘sh*t.’

“Tinubu stand up and fight for your people if you claim you are a leader. I don’t think Awolowo would have accepted this if he was alive. The worst of Yoruba leaders would not have accepted what you are taking by putting the race to riddle and shame.

“Danjuma, you have spoken our mind and we are going to respond in the most equal proportion. If those people, herdsmen, think they can kill why won’t others kill them.

“They are not from our land but they are killing us, kill them back.”

Igbo group supports Danjuma

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC), in a statement signed by its President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro also praised the former General for his comments.

Isiguzoro urged youths in the South-Eastern region to resist any form of Islamisation.

The OYC leader threatened that any armed herdsman found in the South-East will be severely dealt with.