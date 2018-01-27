Home > News > Local >

Lagos Speaker, others condole with Tinubu family, Ambode

The 54-year-old football enthusiast slumped and died during a novelty football match in Epe on the sideline of a retreat for Lagos cabinet members, permanent secretaries, directors of ministries.

We recorded some great achievements in 2017 - Obasa play

Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.

(Lagos State House Of Assembly)
The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Friday commiserated with the Tinubu family and  the Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode-led government over the demise Mr Deji Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Deji Tinubu died on Thursday.

Obasa, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Musbau Rasak, expressed shock at the sudden death of Mr Deji Tinubu, who was Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce and Industry.

In his condolence message to the Tinubu family and Ambode-led government, Obasa prayed to God to give the deceased a peaceful rest.

He equally prayed God to grant the family as well as the state government the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

Lagos Gov mourns Deji Tinubu who died playing football play

Deji Tinubu served the Fashola and Ambode administrations before his death on a football pitch

(Nairaland)

 

The sudden death of Mr Deji Tinubu was shocking. He was a likeable man, diligent and humble.

“His contributions to the development of this state, within and outside government, cannot be overlooked.

“The late Tinubu died at a very critical time when his services are most needed to complement the present administration’s desire to ensure that Lagos continues to excel,” Obasa said.

The speaker, however, said that no one could question God whenever death comes.

Mr Tunde Braimoh, the Acting Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, also described the news of Deji’s death as ‘rude shock, dejecting, devastating and incredulous’.

“We condole indeed with the entire Tinubu dynasty of Lagos Island on this unsavory and distasteful occurrence,” he said.

According to him, the House is consoled that Deji led an exemplary life worthy of emulation and documentation as it groans under the excruciating effect of the gory event.

Braimoh said that late Tinubu unmistakably and indelibly left his footprints in the sands of time.

His contributions to sports administration and development as well as general altitude and progress of Lagos State are legendary.

“It is therefore our prayer to Almighty God to repose his soul, accept him back and forgive his shortcomings.

“We also pray God to grant the family , friends and associates the fortitude to bear the colossal loss,” he said.

The late Deji Tinubu, son of late Kafaru Tinubu — one of Nigeria’s foremost police officers — is survived by an aged mother, Bintu Tinubu and wife, Yemisi.

Tinubu was sworn in as Special Adviser on Sports and Chairman of the State’s Sports Commission on October 19, 2015.

He was recently moved to become Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce and Industry.

