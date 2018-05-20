Home > News > Local >

Kogi IGR increases to N1bn monthly – Official

Yahaya Bello Kogi IGR increases to N1bn monthly – Official

Fanwo said the target of the state is to be able to rake in N5 billion monthly and they are working closely towards that.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yahaya Bello reacts to Tinubu’s letter, declares support for Oyegun play

Governor Bello speaks at the Kogi state economic and investment summit

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kogi State Government says its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has improved tremendously from N350 million to N1 billion monthly.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Kogi State disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lokoja.

Fanwo said the target of the state is to be able to rake in N5 billion monthly and they are working closely towards that.

He said tge Kogi State Board of Internal Revenue Service had been restructured in order to make it more proactive.

Fanwo said that the board had also been granted autonomy to operate, adding that it also employed competent hands to enable it meet its mandate in terms of revenue drive.

“We have been able to improve our IGR because the Board of Internal Revenue Service was restructured for excellent service delivery.

“We have also granted the Board autonomy and they have employed very competent hands to work with them,’’ he said.

When asked why the state government was unable to pay workers’ salaries despite the huge resources, Fanwo attributed it to the enormous loans that the state was servicing.

He said that the loans were collected by the two previous administrations for projects that were not completed and not adding value to the economy of the state.

Speaking on the use of one of the latest Ford Model Jeeps by government officials in the state, Fanwo said the vehicles are being paid for by the beneficiaries.

The officials are paying, the state government is making deductions from their salaries and allowances. I am also paying back for my own vehicle.

“I want to also tell you that government officials are also sacrificing lot of their allowances in view of the harsh economic situation in the country.

“The civil servants were paid last in February, I too was also paid in February 3, so it is not that government officials and political office holders are being treated differently.

“We are all facing the consequences of a very corrupt past administrations,’’ he said.

On whether the government officials would be able to maintain the vehicles after they leave office, Fanwo said “it is left for them”.

“If you ask me, however, I will tell you that I prefer a vehicle that is cheaper to maintain,” he said

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melaye Dino makes comeback, says Police owe him N10mbullet
2 Magu Nigerians are laughing at EFCC boss for this 'blunder'bullet
3 Pulse Opinion Let’s unpack IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ momentbullet

Related Articles

In Kogi State Why we are not paying salaries regularly
In Kogi State APC gets two executives from parallel congresses
Melaye Dino makes comeback, says Police owe him N10m
Finance Femi Otedola invests $350 million in power generation company
Dino Melaye Senator has been granted bail
Operation Cat Race Army ends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Benue, Taraba, Kogi
Federation Account How states withdrew N593.1bn in Q1 2018
In Kogi Again, APC holds parallel congress in Lokoja LG
Yahaya Bello Governor mocks OBJ, refers to him as old politician

Local

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Isaac Okorafor
Isaac Okorafor 41 items still banned under Nigeria-China currency swap deal - CBN
Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode
Babatunde Fashola Provide land for National Housing Programme – Minister urges Lagos Govt.
Lagos Water Corporation, Water House
In Lagos Bills payment: Water Corp. urges customers to embrace new Mobile App
Leah Sharibu's father says FG has not contacted his family
Leah Sharibu School girl’s father says FG has not contacted his family