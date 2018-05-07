Kaduna Killings: Buhari condemns attacks

Home > News > Local >

The President said that the various killings in the country is the handiwork of those he referred to as enemies of humanity.

President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari has extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the recent killings in Kaduna state.

According to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said that they will not be abandoned.

According to Channels Television, the attackers, who came from Zamfara State, attacked Gwaska village in  Birnin Gwari local government area around 7:00pm on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Punch Reports that the President said that the various killings in the country is the handiwork of those he referred to as enemies of humanity.

Buhari also said that their plan is to instigate war in the country.

He said “These persistent killings are not spontaneous; there are subterranean forces with a sinister agenda to instigate war in the country for selfish purposes.

“Although unconventional war is particularly complicated, our security forces are making rigorous efforts to better understand these enemies with a view to decisively checkmate their evil attacks.”

Buhari gives assurance

The President also assured Nigerians that security of lives and properties top on his government’s agenda.

He said “I am deeply outraged by this unwarranted, unprovoked and reckless destruction of lives by bandits who belong to the lowest level of civilisation.

ALSO READ: Bandits kill at least 12 soldiers in Kaduna army base attack

“I feel the pains and devastation of the families of the victims, and this administration will do everything possible to ensure we defeat these enemies of humanity.”

According to Punch, the President also approved the establishment of a Nigerian Army Battalion and a Police Command in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

