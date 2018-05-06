Again, bandits kill at least 27 in Kaduna

news

No fewer than 27 people have been reportedly killed and many injured in Kaduna state following an attack by armed bandits.

The assailants were said to have invaded Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state on Saturday, May 5.

According to Channels Television, the attackers, who reportedly came from neighboring Zamfara State, struck the village around 7:00 pm.

Last week, a similar attack occurred in Janruwa community also in Birnin-Gwari local government area in which 14 local miners were killed.

Residents who spoke to the TV station about the latest attack said the bandits shot sporadically and burnt down some houses in the community.

It was gathered that most of those killed were volunteers who tried to defend the vulnerable villagers from the attack.

The Kaduna State police command has not confirmed the attack as at the time of filing this report.