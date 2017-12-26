In Enugu :  NSCDC deploys personnel to filling stations

news

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed its personnel to filling stations in Enugu State to maintain law and order, as motorists and motorcyclists struggle to buy petrol.

The Corps Commandant in the state, Mr Steve Amoga, made this disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

Amoga said the corps personnel were deployed to NNPC Mega Filling Stations and major marketers’ filling stations that sell fuel at the pump price of N145 but had to contend with long queues.

“What we have decided to do is to ensure deployment of our personnel to filling stations with long queues in order to ensure that the lines keep flowing.

“Troublemakers are checked from distorting the queues and causing hardship for law-abiding citizens, who have decided to follow the queues diligently,” he said.

Amoga said that the operation’s mandate only covered orderliness in the filling stations.

The commandant assured the residents of the state, that the deployment would ease the current long queues in the filling stations and make life better for them.

“I believe that the long queues in these filling stations will be a thing of the past, as the current orderly flow engineered by the NSCDC will ensure that motorists get petrol on time.

“The deployment will eliminate all forms of disagreement and quarrels on queues that made most motorists spent nights at the filling stations,” he said.

The NSCDC chief, however, advised residents to be mindful of the activities of the security personnel deployed to their areas and report any suspicious object, movement and persons to NSCDC personnel this yuletide.

“When you see any face or group of people unknown to you, lurking around your vehicle, building and premises, please do report to the NSCDC, so that our intelligence officers can come around.

NAN reports that the NSCDC deployed 2,000 personnel in Enugu State to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents at yuletide.

The NSCDC officers and men in uniform and plain-clothes, who are on 24-hour operation, are expected to man strategic locations to protect the citizenry as well as public infrastructure.