IGP should bring an end to Benue killings or resign - Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has advised the Police Inspector General, Ibrahim Idris,to resign his appointment if he can't bring an end to the continuous killings by herdsmen.

Ortom made the statement while reacting to the IG's speech when he met Senate committee on police affairs on Friday, February 2, 2018.

“If the inspector-general of police, Mr. Idris, is not competent to help bring an end to the invasion and killing of innocent people in Benue and other states by herdsmen, the noble thing to do is to resign instead of twisting facts to suit his objective,” Ortom said.

Idris had told the senate committee that the anti-grazing law should be suspended until ranches are put in place saying the law has worsened the clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

Police IG is on a mission to mislead Nigerians - Ortom

In a statement by Terver Akase, media aide to the governor, Ortom was quoted as saying that the police IG is on a mission to mislead the country.

The governor said Idris’ statement on grazing law shows he is not on the side of “innocent Nigerians.”

“If truly the IGP said what was widely reported by the media, our conclusion is that he is a clear case of a man who is either on a mission to mislead the nation or is complicit in the attacks on Benue communities and the killing of many people by terror herdsmen.

Continuing, Ortom said: “With his latest demand that the ranching law of Benue be suspended, it is now clear where the loyalty and interest of the inspector-general of police lies — certainly not with innocent Nigerians.

“Little wonder herdsmen still proudly carry out sophisticated weapons and willfully terrorise innocent people in the state without being arrested," the statement read.

IG refused to relocate to Benue as instructed by President Buhari - Ortom

The Benue state governor also noted that he is surprised that contrary to President Buhari's directive that the Police boss should relocate to Benue pending the resolution of the conflict between farmers and herdsmen, the IGP only spent a day in the state.

He said: “We wish to place it on record that contrary to the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that the IGP should relocate to Benue to ensure that the killings stop, the IGP spent only one day in Benue and left for a destination where only he can tell. No one has seen him in Benue since that day.

“Benue now has nearly 100,000 internally displaced persons in seven camps established by the state government. We therefore find IG Idris statement as a mockery and a shameful dance on the graves of those killed in the state by herdsmen."

IGP expresses worry over armed militias across Benue

Meanwhile the IGP has been quoted as saying that about 100 people have been arrested in connection with Benue killings.

He reportedly said the suspects have been charged to court.

The IGP also expressed worry over the presence of armed militias across the state, adding that the police would need resources for effective performance.

Idris was summoned to brief the senate on the level of his compliance to its directive to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of Benue killings in two-weeks.