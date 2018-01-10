Home > News > Local >

IGP Idris lands in Benue on Buhari's order to catch killers

The IGP arrived in the troubled state to prevent further escalation of the attacks that has claimed dozens of lives.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, in conversation with police personnel in Benue

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has landed in Benue State in response to the wave of deadly attacks orchestrated by Fulani herdsmen in the state that has left 71 dead.

The Police chief arrived the state on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, two days after President Muhammadu Buhari directed him to relocate to the troubled state and prevent the escalation of the crisis.

In a press statement signed by the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, on Monday, January 8, the IGP is expected to relocate to the state with an additional five units of Police Mobile Force (PMF).

After meeting with Benue governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday, January 9, President Buhari promised that the country's security agencies are committed to bringing the perpetrators of the attacks to justice.

He posted on his official Twitter account (@MBuhari), "I just met with the Governor of Benue State. I assured Governor Ortom of our total commitment to the security of lives & property in Benue and elsewhere. We have deployed additional security resources to fish out the attackers, bring them to justice, and prevent further attacks."

Buhari promises to bring Benue's killer herdsmen to justice play Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 to discuss recent deadly attacks carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Benue (Twitter/@MBuhari)

 

Benue attacks

In attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of Benue between Sunday, December 31, 2017, and Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 50 people were reportedly killed.

11 other people were killed in a fresh attack on Tombu village of Logo LGA, again by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

According to Governor Ortom's Chief Press Secretary, Terve Akase, the death toll for the attacks hit a total of 71 victims on Monday, January 8.

Earlier on Monday, the governor had declared three days of mourning in the state for the victims of the attacks. The mourning period runs from Tuesday, January 9, to Thursday, January 11, ending with a church service for the victims at the IBB square in Makurdi, followed by a mass burial.

Police charge 6 to court

The Benue State Police Command arraigned six Fulani herdsmen who are suspected to be connected to the massacre of over a dozen people in Guma LGA on January 2.

The suspects were allegedly involved in the killing of 19 people in Akor village and were arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court in Makurdi before Chief Magistrate Isaac Ajim on Friday, January 5.

Alongside the six already charged to court, the state's police command also arrested two suspects in Logo LGA on Wednesday, January 3.

Samson Toromade

