IGP an enemy of democracy, unfit to hold public office - Senate

The Nigerian Senate has passed a vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The upper legislative chamber also declares the Police chief unfit to hold any public office both within and outside the country.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to IGP Idris’ refusal to appear before the upper legislative chamber for the third time in a row.

The Senate had summoned the IGP to brief Nigerians on the killings in the country as well as the treatment meted out to Senator Dino Melaye.

The Police chief failed to appear before the lawmakers all of the time.

Speaking after an executive session on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, Senate President Bukola Saraki said: “The senate in a closed session deliberated on the non-appearance of the IGP to the senate to the plenary after a series of invitation. The senate noted that this has been a gross disrespect to our constituted authority and to also know that his earlier refusal to appear before investigative committee was overruled by competent court of jurisdiction just in April this year.

“The senate therefore view this persistent refusal is a great danger to our democracy and hence the senate resolved to declare IGP as an enemy of democracy and not fit to rule any public office within and outside Nigeria. The leader of the senate would also mandate to look into the matter for further necessary action,” he added.

The IGP had failed to show up on Thursday, April 26, 2018, following his trip to Bauchi on a state visit with President Muhammadu Buhari.