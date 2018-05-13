Home > News > Local >

How states withdrew N593.1bn from federation account in Q1 2018

The breakdown is contained in the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Ahmed Idris

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Ahmed Idris

The 36 states of the federation have so far withdrawn about 593.1 billion from the Federation Account as revenue generated in the first quarter of 2018.

The breakdown is contained in the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

The key agencies that remit funds into the federation account are the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigerian Custom Service.

In January, the 36 states of the federation shared N196.99 billion, in February, N195.25 billion and N200.86 billion in March.

The allocation was made using the revenue sharing formular, Federal Government, 52.68 per cent; states, 26.72 per cent and local governments 20.60 per cent.

The report showed that before distribution, state liabilities were deducted.

The liabilities paid by the states in the first quarter, included external debt, contractual obligations and other deductions.

The other deductions covers National Water Rehabilitation Projects, National Agricultural Technology Support, Payment for Fertilizer, State Water Supply Project, State Agriculture Project and National Fadama Project.

To sum it up, here is what each of the 36 states got in the first quarter of 2018, after all deductions were made.

Abia N13.09 billlion, Adamawa N11.82 billion, Akwa Ibom N50.88 billion, Anambra, N13.01 billion, Bauchi, N13.04 billion, Bayelsa, N38.89 billion, Benue, N12.98 billion, Borno, N14.82 billion and Cross River, N8.41 billion.

Delta got N49.43 billion, Ebonyi, N10.73 billion, Edo, N15.86 billion, Ekiti, N8.75 billion, Enugu, N12.27 billion, Gombe, N10.17 billion, Imo, N12.72 billion, Jigawa, N14.2 billion, Kaduna, N16.15 billion and Kano, N19.65 billion.

Similarly, Katsina’s share from the federation account in three months was N13.99 billion, Kebbi, N12.78 billion, Kogi, N12.39 billion, Kwara, N10.62 billion, Lagos, 29.99 billion, Nassarawa, N11.18 billion and Niger, N13.44 billion.

Finally, Ogun state got N9.4 billion, Ondo, N15.27 billion, Osun, N4.98 billion, Oyo, N13.83 billion, Plateau, N10.15 billion, Rivers, N42.74 billion, Sokoto, N12.43 billion, Taraba, N11.1 billion, Yobe, N12.42 billion, and Zamfara, N9.16 billion.

NAN reports that the FAAC comprises commissioners of finance and Accountants-General from the 36 states of the federation.

The Minister of Finance, is the chairman of the committee, while the Accountant General of the Federation, seconds, with representatives from the NNPC.

Other members are representatives from the Federal Inland Revenue Service; the Nigerian Custom Service; Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The federation account is currently being managed on a legal framework that allows funds to be shared to the three tiers of government under three major components.

These components are the statutory allocation, Value Added Tax distribution; and allocation made under the derivation principle.

