IGP under pressure to release Omo-Agege

news

The Presidency and Senators close to the Presidency have been calling the inspector general of Police to release Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, a source told Pulse.

Senator Omo-Agege was arrested at the National Assembly after hoodlums who accompanied him into the Senate carted away the mace during plenary on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

The suspended lawmaker was walked into a waiting Police vehicle at the entrance to the White House at the end of the day’s plenary.

A source who craved anonymity told Pulse that top government officials are “trying to influence” Omo-Agege’s release, a situation which has left the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami in disarray.

“Police are under pressure to release Omo-Agege,” the source said.

ALSO READ: Shehu Sani’s waist belt 'used in place of stolen mace'

“People in the Presidency and Senators close to the Presidency have been calling the IG to release him.

"The IG is torn between allowing due process to be followed, or releasing an ally of the President. The AGF is also torn between filing charges against him, or letting it just slide," the source added.

When contacted, president spokesman, Garba Shehu, however, declined comments on the matter.

Similarly, Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, was not available for comments on the matter as calls placed to his cellphone were unsuccessful.